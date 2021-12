Rap star Nas just announced dropping the surprise album with Hit-Boy tonight at midnight! Read more!

Rapper Nas has an early Christmas gift for his fans.

The GRAMMY Award-winner just announced that he will be dropping his next album on Christmas Eve, December 24th.

The Queensbridge hero has been in the lab just cranking out fire.

This will be the third project he’s released in the last 24 months. It will also be the third project with producer, Hit-Boy — proving to be the best producer pairing for him since the Trackmasters in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The new album was announced on the artist’s Instagram and will be called Magic.

“MAGIC is in the air. Midnight et brand new music to vibe to.”

He also listed the name for nine tracks, sharing that the only one with a feature is called “Wave Gods” featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier.

‘Speechless’ ‘Meet Joe Black’ ‘Ugly’ ’40-16 Building’ ‘Hollywood Gangsta’ ‘Wu For The Children’ ‘Wave Gods ft. A$AP Rocky & DJ Premier’ ‘The Truth’ ‘Dedicated’

In another post, he shares with fans some behind-the-scenes footage paired with Stevie Wonder’s classic song, “If It’s Magic” from the Songs from the Key of Life album.

Nas released King’s Disease II in August and the GRAMMY Award-winning King’s Disease at the top of 2020.

All three were released on Mass Appeal, his entertainment brand that recently produced Ralph McDaniel’s documentary, “You’re Now Watching Video Music Box.”