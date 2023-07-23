Nas Reveals He “Caught The Holy Spirit” Working On “Magic 2” Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Produced by Hit-Boy, the project offers 11 new tracks featuring just two guests, 50 Cent and 21 Savage.

Nas released his latest album, Magic 2, on Friday (July 21)—nearly 30 years after delivering his seminal debut. Produced by Hit-Boy, the project offers 11 new tracks featuring just two guests, 50 Cent and 21 Savage. So far, Hip-Hop fans appear wildly impressed by Nas’ rhyming skills on Magic 2—as if they are surprised he remembers how to rap. There’s almost an expectation for MCs in their 40s, 50s and 60s to “fall off,” but Nas has remained consistent, especially over the last five years.

On Saturday (July 22), Nas shared in the celebration with a tweet that read, “I’m happy to be around making new music because I love it. Having the best year of my life. I caught the Holy Spirit and I’m grateful to be giving it to the world. Magic 2.”

I’m happy to be around making new music because I love it. Having the best year of my life. I caught the Holy Spirit and I’m grateful to be giving it all to the world. Magic 2. — Nasir Jones (@Nas) July 22, 2023

Nas and Hit-Boy’s chemistry earned the Queensbridge native his first Grammy Award for 2020’s King’s Disease, beating out Jay Electronica’s A Written Testimony, Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist’s Alfredo, D Smoke’s Black Habits and Royce Da 5’9’s The Allegory.

King’s Disease served as the follow-up to 2018’s NASIR and marked his 13th studio album. Appearances included Charlie Wilson, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Brucie B, Nas’s supergroup The Firm, Fivio Foreign and A$AP Ferg. The project debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with roughly 47,000 total album-equivalent units sold in its first week.

Nas released King’s Disease 2 the following year, Magic in 2021 and King’s Disease III in 2022. With Magic 2, Nas now has 16 studio albums in his discography.

He’ll perform at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa, California on July 28 before heading out on tour in September. Stops include Nashville on September 20, Brooklyn on September 27 and Chicago on October 8. Find all dates here and check out Magic 2 below.