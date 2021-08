Nas just dropped the epic track listing for his highly anticipated 13th album, “King’s Disease II.” Take a look!

Rap star Nas just revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album King’s Disease II.

The sequel for his 2020 Grammy Award winning album features some of the biggest names in rap and R&B.

Nas tapped rap legends Eminem and EPMD for a track called “EPMD 2,” while his “If I Ruled The World” collaborator Lauryn Hill checks in for a song titled “Nobody.”

Other guests on the 15-track album include A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, YG, R&B master Charlie Wilson, and newcomer Blxst.

Like the first installment of King’s Disease, King’s Disease II is executive produced by Nas and legendary producer Hit-Boy.

Nas’ 13th album is scheduled to arrive on August 6th which will be a big day for Hip-Hop.

In addition to King’s Disease II, Kanye West is dropping his delayed album DONDA, while Drake will drop his highly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy.

Check out the tracklist for King’s Disease II below:

PRESSURE DEATH ROW EAST 40 SIDE EPMD 2 feat. EMINEM & EPMD RARE YKTV feat. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE & YG STORE RUN MOMENTS NOBODY feat. MS. LAURYN HILL NO PHONY LOVE feat. CHARLIE WILSON BRUNCH ON SUNDAYS feat. BLXST COUNT ME IN COMPOSURE feat. HIT-BOY MY BIBLE NAS IS GOOD

Executive Producers: NAS & HIT-BOY