Nas-Narrated ‘Smoke: Marijuana + Black America’ Special To Air On BET

Tonight (November 18), BET will air an original documentary titled Smoke: Marijuana + Black America. The two-hour special examines marijuana’s cultural, social, economic, and legal impact on American society and the African-American community.
Smoke was executive produced and narrated by Hip Hop icon Nasir “Nas” Jones. Cannabis businessman B-Real of Cypress Hill, The Notorious B.I.G.’s son C.J. Wallace, R&B recording artist Ty Dolla $ign, and Columbia University ProfessorCarl Hart will appear on the program.
In addition, Senator Cory Booker, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, and Representative Barbara Lee will discuss the complex legacy of marijuana. Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris was among the commentators for the doc as well.
Corvain Cooper, a father who is serving a life sentence for selling marijuana in the same neighborhood that now includes legal dispensaries, is spotlighted in Smoke. Viewers will also get exposed to the stories of NFL star Ricky Williams and WNBA star Cheyenne Parker. Both athletes risked their careers by openly embracing cannabis usage.
Smoke: Marijuana + Black America is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 pm ET/PT.