West Coast Hip-Hop Pioneer Nasty Nes Suffers Heart Attack, GoFundMe Created

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A key figure in West Coast Hip-Hop, Nasty Nes Rodriguez, is navigating severe health challenges, sparking a GoFundMe call for support.

Nasty Nes Rodriguez, better known as the Crazy Pinoy, helped cement the West Coast’s Hip-Hop legacy.

Now, after suffering from a heart attack, kidney failure, and pneumonia, the pioneering DJ finds himself facing a battle for his life.

Rodriguez, a legendary figure in Hip-Hop radio, launched FreshTracks on Seattle’s 1250 KFOX— the first all-rap radio show on the West Coast—giving rise to numerous talents, including Sir Mix-A-Lot.

Over his decades-long career, Nes left his mark not just on airwaves, but also as the driving force behind RapAttackLives, a platform that continues to promote emerging and established Hip-Hop artists.

His contributions to the genre helped shape the culture and ensure its long-lasting impact. However, Rodriguez now faces daunting hurdles on his road to recovery.

His family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of his medical treatments and rehabilitation.

They are calling on the community Nes has supported for decades to help him through this challenging phase.

Every donation offers much-needed support and can relieve Nes of the financial burdens that accompany his extensive healthcare needs.

Those who can’t contribute financially are encouraged to share the campaign across their networks, as increasing awareness is equally crucial for easing Rodriguez’s recovery journey.

Nes has been an unwavering presence in Hip-Hop, and now, in his hour of need, it’s time for the Hip-Hop community to give back with the same energy he has poured into the culture.

Donate by clicking HERE.