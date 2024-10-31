Naturi Naughton Reacts To 50 Cent’s “Insane” Remarks About Omari Hardwick  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Naturi Naughton is weighing in with her take on the dispute between 50 Cent and former “Power” lead actor Omari Hardwick.

Naturi Naughton doesn’t share 50 Cent’s sentiments about their Power co-star Omari Hardwick, in fact, she thinks his remarks were “insane.”

Earlier this week, the G-unit founder expressed his frustrations with Hardwick, who believes he was underpaid as the lead actor on the hit STARZ show, starring as “Ghost.” According to 50 Cent, Hardwick “overvalues” himself.

Naturi Naughton, who played the role of Ghost’s wife, addressed 50 Cent’s remarks during a recent interview.

“That’s insane to me,” Naughton told TMZ Wednesday (October 30). “Omari is literally the epitome of Power. Omari Hardwick started this amazing journey and I don’t know all of what happened with 50 and O but I’ll say this, I love Omari Hardwick. He’s an amazingly talented human and he’s also a good person. But there would be no Power without Ghost.”

Ultimately, Naughton wants 50 Cent and Omari Hardwick to bury the hatchet. “I hope that they can find love and peace between each other,” she added.

Back in 2022, Hardwick said his $150,000 per episode of Power was too low, considering he was “the face of the network.” He also claimed, “I still haven’t made what I should have made,” revealing he borrowed money from 50 Cent during production breaks.

50 Cent On His Relationship With Omari Hardwick

However, earlier this week, 50 Cent revealed they’re still not on good terms.

“I think he overvalues himself,” he said on The Breakfast Club. “Because…it’s been a long time since he’s been in Power, why are we not excited about the new projects?”

He added, “If there was noise going on, if he was that big of a draw, then we would see noise, we would see new things happening, we’d see you out where you’re actively in a place where they’re looking for you.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent recently shared he was “paid more to go to the nightclub and wave,” than he earned per episode in the early days of Power.