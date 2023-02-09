Naturi Naughton Reveals First Pregnancy With Husband Two Lewis

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The former 3LW singer expresses joy for her growing family.

Power actress Naturi Naughton and Xavier “Two” Lewis are expecting their first child together. The married couple publicly announced the pregnancy on Wednesday.

People magazine broke the news of the pending birth. This new baby will be Naturi Naughton’s second child. She already has a 5-year-old daughter, Zuri, from a previous relationship.

“I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me,” stated Naughton. “My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”

Naturi Naughton and Two Lewis apparently met through Naughton’s Power co-star Omari Hardwick. The original Power series ran for six seasons on Starz. Naughton and Hardwick played a married couple on the show.

Power Book II: Ghost began airing in 2020 with Naughton reviving her role as Tasha St. Patrick in the crime drama spinoff. She also starred as Lil Kim in the Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G” Wallace biopic Notorious.

“Legacy, Legacy, Legacy, Legacy. Black excellence baby, you gon’ let ’em see #BabyLewis COMING SOON! #spring2023. I’m ready to do this with you, wife @naturi4real. I can’t wait to see what we are having! Thank you,” wrote Two Lewis on Instagram.

Atlanta-area entrepreneur/entertainment manager Xavier “Two” Lewis married the former 3LW singer in 2022. Naughton wrote on her Instagram account at the time, “My Forever! ❤️ God I thank you!”