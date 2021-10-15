Watch The Official Trailer For 50 Cent’s ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2

The Starz network debuted a new trailer for Power Book II: Ghost on Thursday. Season 2 of the crime drama will premiere on Sunday, November 21 at 8 pm ET.

Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq St. Patrick), Mary J. Blige (Monet Stewart Tejada), Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Davis MacLean), Shane Johnson (Cooper Saxe), Larenz Tate (Rashad Tate), and Woody McClain (Cane Tejada) are part of the Ghost cast.

Power Book II: Ghost is the sequel to Power which ended its six-season run on Starz in 2020. Following the end of the original Power, creators of the show extended the story to Power Book II later that year.

The “Power Universe” is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp through End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

A Description For Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Reads:

Power Book II: Ghost begins its second season with Tariq St. Patrick still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family. With Tasha in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family. Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence: Davis MacLean and his new partner, Cooper Saxe, as well as Rashad Tate. All of these options come with a steep price, so it’s back to business with the Tejadas. However, with two murders involving Stansfield, Monet Tejada has to question if Tariq is what’s best for her family as she seeks to protect her nephew’s professional basketball prospects at all costs. Her kids, Dru and Diana, question her moves as she grows more distracted, especially when Monet goes as far as trusting Cane again despite his actions against the family. In doing so, Monet finds herself in bed with Mecca, a man who wants to show her a whole new world, potentially at the cost of destroying her old one, forcing Monet to lean on Tariq, who must decide what he really wants and what he’s going to sacrifice to get it. Starz Network

Several 50 Cent-Produced Shows Were Greenlit For Season 2

Courtney A. Kemp and 50 Cent also produce Power Book III: Raising Kanan starring MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, Joey Bada$$, and Quincy Brown. Former Destiny’s Child singer LeToya Luckett is joining the show’s second season.

50 Cent and Randy Huggins’s BMF series airs on the Starz channel as well. The program about the rise of the notorious criminal organization known as the Black Mafia Family earned a sophomore season after debuting as the #1 premiere on the Starz app this year.

“Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson continues to find and cultivate stories like BMF that are culturally relevant, bringing the network important untold stories that are incredibly diverse both in front of and behind the camera,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President/CEO of STARZ.

