Nav Left A Drake Collab On The Cutting Room Floor Of ‘Demons Protected By Angels’ Album

Drake recorded a song for Nav’s new album Demons Protected by Angels, but the track didn’t make the cut.

Nav dropped Demons Protected by Angels on Friday (September 9). He explained his Drake collaboration was left off the album in an interview with the Full Send Podcast.

“Drake’s an amazing person,” he said. “We hang out all the time in Toronto. We did a song. I feel like we could’ve done a better song and the timeframe was just not good. It didn’t work out.”

NAV Left a Drake Track Off His New Album 😳 pic.twitter.com/PVyM2RFyrF — Full Send Podcast (@fullsendpodcast) September 9, 2022

Nav also thought the Drake-assisted track might overshadow other songs on the album.

“He’s such a big artist that I didn’t want to put the song on the album and have it take away from anything else on the album,” he said. “[I didn’t want it to] take away life from all the other moments.”

Nav’s Demons Protected by Angels was released through Republic Records and The Weeknd’s XO Records. The 19-track album included guest appearances by Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Lil Durk, Babyface Ray, Don Toliver, Gunna, Bryson Tiller and RealestK.

Check out Nav on the Full Send Podcast here and stream his new album Demons Protected by Angels below.