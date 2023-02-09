Nav Shares Video Of Lil Uzi Vert Falling Into A Pool

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the clip recorded outside the Canadian’s studio.

Lil Uzi Vert has been having a memorable week. After attending the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, the Generation Now artist found out his “Just Wanna Rock” single broke into the Hot 100’s Top 10.

However, Lil Uzi Vert also went viral overnight thanks to a video posted by Canadian rapper/producer Nav. According to the Demons Protected by Angels album creator, Uzi took a tumble on Tuesday night.

“Caught Uzi slippin leaving my studio last night 😂,” tweeted Nav yesterday. The post included apparent surveillance footage of the Philadelphia native falling into an outdoor pool.

Caught Uzi slippin leaving my studio last night 😂 pic.twitter.com/CQ8xU2sUHm — Nav (@beatsbynav) February 9, 2023

Nav’s clip collected more than 800,000 views on Twitter. Over 50,000 users liked the tweet. Several social media blogs reposted the video of Uzi attempting to jump from the side of the pool to a platform in the middle.

While Lil Uzi Vert had an awkward experience this week, the 27-year-old songwriter also took part in the star-studded “50 Years of Hip Hop” performance at the Grammy Awards. Uzi shared the stage with legends such as LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes, and Missy Elliott.

“Just Wanna Rock” rose to No. 10 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 weekly rankings. The MCVertt and Synthetic-produced track became Lil Uzi Vert’s seventh Top 10 entry. He previously peaked at No. 1 as a guest feature on “Bad And Boujee” by Migos.