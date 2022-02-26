NBA YoungBoy And DaBaby To Drop A New Album March 4th

Rappers NBA YoungBoy and DaBaby are used to be in the headlines.

Both artists usually are at the top of our minds for violent altercations, but this time it will be for possibly beating up the charts with a new joint project.

According to reports, the two will drop a new album titled Better Than You on March 4th.

The two have been dropping songs, “Bestie” and “HIT,” over the last month, and fans will be pleased if those are any indication of how hot the project will be.

DaBaby seems to be proud to work with his new comrade.

He said, “I know he don’t get the credit he deserves for his music because of the stigma that’s around him. I just listened to his last project, and he’s like crazy talented.”

Perhaps, DaBaby knows a little something about negative backlash impacting his career.

Last year, during a performance, DaBaby made a grave mistake by making some homophobic remarks and giving out miseducation about the HIV/AIDS virus. The artist barely made it out of that drama, as the LGBTQ community and their allies were up in arms, calling for his cancellation.

Most recently, as reported by AllHipHop.com, he and his entourage jumped DaniLeigh’s brother Brandon Bill$ in a bowling alley.

NBA YoungBoy’s rap sheet is just as extensive and aggressive as his rap career.

This seems to be a pairing made in heaven. These two bad boys are about to shake up the world … but this time in the very best way.