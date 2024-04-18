NBA YoungBoy Arrest Sends Him Back Into Federal Custody

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy, who awaits trial in a federal gun case, was arrested for prescription drug fraud while on house arrest in Utah.

NBA YoungBoy’s latest arrest resulted in his return to federal custody on Thursday (April 18). According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Judge Shelly Dick granted a motion to detain him until a bond revocation hearing can be scheduled in his gun case.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested on gun and weapon charges in Utah on Tuesday (April 18). He was on house arrest in Utah while awaiting trial in Louisiana. Federal prosecutors asked Judge Dick to revoke his pretrial release following Tuesday’s arrest.

“Considering the United States’ Motion to Arrest the Defendant and Revoke Release, it is hereby ordered that a warrant will issue directing a federal law enforcement officer to arrest Kentrell D. Gaulden, the defendant,” the judge ruled. “It is further ordered that following his arrest, a hearing will be set at a date and time to be determined by the Court to determine whether the defendant’s pre-trial release order should be revoked, and the defendant should be detained pending trial.”

NBA YoungBoy’s Louisiana gun case stemmed from a 2020 arrest in his hometown of Baton Rouge. Months before his latest arrest, the Motown Records artist admitted he pictured himself going back to jail.

“I’m kind of set on going to jail right now, so I don’t really think about [the future] too much,” he told Bootleg Kev in January. “I guess that is my life. I don’t let it bother me or no s### like that. You make the bed you lay in.”

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office busted NBA YoungBoy for his involvement in prescription drug fraud on Tuesday. Authorities accused him and his associates of illegally obtaining promethazine with codeine from multiple pharmacies in Utah. The suspects allegedly impersonated physicians and created fake patients to get prescriptions.

Investigators said NBA YoungBoy posed as an elderly woman in the scheme. He was charged with identity fraud, forgery and attempting to procure prescription drugs.