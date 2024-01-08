NBA YoungBoy Assumes He’s Going Back To Jail: “You Make The Bed You Lay In”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy, who is on house arrest in Utah, is scheduled to face trial in a federal gun case in July 2024.

NBA YoungBoy admitted his future in music is the least of his concerns on the Bootlev Kev Podcast. The Motown Records artist believed he was likely heading back to jail as he awaits trial in a federal gun case.

“I’m kind of set on going to jail right now, so I don’t really think about [the future] too much,” he told Bootleg Kev. “I guess that is my life. I don’t let it bother me or no s### like that. You make the bed you lay in.”

YoungBoy’s trial is scheduled to begin in July. He remains on house arrest in Utah.

“I was blessed to get a bond and to be able to be put in this position,” he said. “So, I be saying to myself, if I do this up, I’m just f##### up. You see how they going about me now. So, I’m pretty sure if I do anything like just against my probation, that’s my ass … It kind of make you do right.”

A Louisiana judge modified the restrictions of YoungBoy’s house arrest, giving him more freedom to seek help for his mental health. The 24-year-old rapper discussed his emotional distress in his conversation with Bootleg Kev.

“I real-life hate this s###,” he said. “This s### take a toll on me, my wife. I wouldn’t blame it on the industry. It’s all about how you go about it, and I’m not that strong. I cry a lot, literally. I’m at a point I know it’s OK.”

YoungBoy recalled completing court-ordered therapy at the age of 18 but said he didn’t have a person to vent to now. He also noted how recording music was no longer therapeutic.

“I don’t even love music to that point no more where I run to the microphone,” he said.

Listen to NBA YoungBoy reflect on his mental health and much more below.