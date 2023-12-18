EXCLUSIVE: NBA YoungBoy Gun Case Moves Forward With Trial Date

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy has been on house arrest in Utah while awaiting a trial for federal gun charges in Louisiana.

NBA YoungBoy learned the start date for his trial in a federal firearms case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, a Louisiana judge sent a notice to counsel informing them of plans to begin the trial in July 2024.

“Trial (jury) in this matter is hereby assigned for Monday, July 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. through Friday, July 25, 2024, in Courtroom 3 before Chief District Judge Shelly D. Dick,” the December 13 notice read. “Pretrial Conference is set for Tuesday, June 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in chambers before Chief District Judge Shelly D. Dick.”

YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, and others were arrested at a music video shoot in his hometown of Baton Rouge in 2020. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm.

The Motown Records is currently on house arrest in Utah. His lawyers have been fighting to make his house arrest less restrictive for months.

Attorneys sought to connect YoungBoy’s case to the infamous arrest of four police officers from Baton Rouge’s since-disbanded Street Crimes unit. The cops were accused of using excessive force on a man in custody and destroying evidence to cover up their misdeeds. YoungBoy’s legal team claimed the victim was detained at the same 2020 video shoot where their client was arrested. They argued for fewer restrictions on YoungBoy, pointing to cracks in the feds’ case based on the Street Crimes unit’s willingness to break the rules.

YoungBoy’s lawyers said his home confinement was affecting his mental health. They wanted him to have more freedom to travel for “employment-related activities” but faced pushback from prosecutors.

“This request does not identify any specific studio in order for the USPO to perform the necessary vetting beforehand,” prosecutors wrote in response. “Where are the studios? Who is allowed there? Will individuals that are not allowed at his home be present at the studios? How many people will be at the studios? Will the defendant’s ‘employment-related’ studio activity be subject to the same time restrictions applicable to his home incarceration? Despite the defendant’s stated purpose of limiting any burden on this Court, it is clear that his request generates more questions than answers for both the USPO and the Court.”

YoungBoy awaits a judge’s ruling on his request to ease the terms of his house arrest.