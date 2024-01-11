NBA YoungBoy Accuses Baton Rouge Police Of Corruption: “Everybody Case Dropped But Mine”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy is lashing out against Baton Rouge police, claiming he’s being subjected to “modern day slavery,” by corrupt cops who have no evidence against him.

The Motown Records artist is currently on house arrest in Utah. He was arrested in 2020 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm.

Taking to Instagram Live Wednesday (January 10), NBA YoungBoy said he’s innocent but he’s being mistreated by unscrupulous cops.

“The f###### law is corrupt,” YB claimed. “Baton Rouge’s police is corrupted. I don’t give a f###. All the f###### police are criminals. Everybody case dropped but mine. What that tell you?”

Comparing his treatment to “Modern day slavery,” NBA YoungBoy insisted cops have no evidence but are still attempting to keep him “pinned down.”

“The whole muthafuckin law enforcement are criminals,” he added. “I got way more s### on my mind than what you p#### b###### talking about.”

NBA YoungBoy addressed his case during his recent candid interview with Bootleg Kev.

“I’m kind of set on going to jail right now, so I don’t really think about [the future] too much,” he explained. “I guess that is my life. I don’t let it bother me or no s### like that. You make the bed you lay in.”

NBA YoungBoy’s attorneys argued his case was linked to the infamous arrest of four Baton Rouge police officers. The cops, from the since-disbanded Street Crimes unit, were accused of using excessive force on a man in custody. In addition, they allegedly destroyed evidence to cover up their misdeeds.

YoungBoy’s trial is scheduled to begin in July.