EXCLUSIVE: NBA YoungBoy Busted Faking Drug Test; Tests Positive For THC

NBA YoungBoy allegedly used a device to provide a clean urine sample, but a probation officer caught him in the act.

NBA YoungBoy attempted to fake a drug test to avoid violating the terms of his pretrial release.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, NBA YoungBoy tried to pass off a clean urine sample as his own. The 22-year-old rapper ended up testing positive for THC when he provided a legitimate sample.

NBA YoungBoy allegedly made multiple excuses for why he couldn’t take a drug test requested by a probation officer in late July. He eventually reported for testing but was caught faking his urine sample on July 26.

“During the screen, the observing officer noticed a device was being used to allow the urine into the testing cup,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana said. “When questioned, the defendant pulled up his pants quickly. The defendant denied using a device and would not comply with the officer’s attempts to view the device. The defendant was informed that the test would be negated, and a second sample would be required. After the request, the defendant was allowed to get water. The defendant was instructed to remain in the lobby and not leave for any reason; however, the defendant left the office without permission prior to providing a second sample.”

A day after the incident, NBA YoungBoy admitted he’d been vaping. He tested positive for THC, which was a violation of the conditions of his pretrial release.

“On July 27, 2022, the defendant reported to the probation office with his attorney,” U.S. Attorneys said. “The defendant provided a urine sample which returned positive for THC. Upon questioning from the USPO, the defendant reported he had been using a CBD vape pen for the entirety of his pretrial supervision. The defendant reported he took an at home drug screen the prior week which showed he was positive, and he panicked about doing the drug screen. The defendant denied attempting to use a device to pass the drug screen.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also accused NBA YoungBoy of going to a recording studio without receiving permission from a probation officer. They believe these violations should keep him on house arrest.

NBA YoungBoy’s lawyers asked for his release from house arrest after he was acquitted of felony gun possession in Los Angeles. He still has pending gun charges in his hometown of Baton Rouge.