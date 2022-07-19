NBA YoungBoy Wants His Freedom, Demands To Be Taken Off House Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy was acquitted of felony gun possession in Los Angeles on July 15. He still faces gun charges in his hometown of Baton Rouge.

NBA YoungBoy seeks to end his house arrest after his acquittal on a gun charge in Los Angeles.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, NBA YoungBoy’s legal team filed a motion to modify his bail order from October 2021. The Atlantic Records rapper’s lawyers requested his release from house arrest in light of a jury finding him not guilty of felony gun possession on July 15.

“Since the Court authorized the defendant’s release, two key events have transpired causing a material change in circumstances,” his attorneys contend. “First, this Court has suppressed critical aspects of the Government’s case casting doubt as to whether the weight of the admissible evidence favors the Government.”

They continued, “Second, [NBA YoungBoy] was acquitted in a parallel prosecution concerning the firearm found inside of his car when he was arrested on the underlying warrant in this case. As such, we believe that a modification of bail is in order and that the current release conditions are more onerous than necessary to assure his appearance or protect the commencing from danger.”

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, is serving his house arrest in Utah. The conditions of his bail include home incarceration, a location monitoring device and pre-approved visitation.

The multi-platinum selling rapper’s lawyers think these restrictions aren’t necessary. They want a court to amend the conditions, which would help NBA YoungBoy’s career.

“As this Court is aware, Mr. Gaulden is a prominent Hip Hop artist and has the potential for a lucrative career in both producing music and performing live events,” his attorneys note. “The proposed modifications would allow him to both record music with third parties at professional studios located throughout the country and would allow him to perform at live events.”

They added, “Considering the legal posture of the two prosecutions, undersigned believe that lifting these restrictions still satisfies the Bail Reform Act and that, continuing with the full gambit of these restrictions, is greater than necessary to assure Mr. Gaulden’s appearance in Court and the safety of the community.”

NBA YoungBoy still faces gun charges in his hometown of Baton Rouge. He awaits trial after pleading not guilty to the charges.