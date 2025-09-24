NBA YoungBoy Concert Erupts In Violence As Teen Attacks Elderly Worker Over Seating Dispute

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy’s Kansas City concert took a violent turn after a teen attacked a stadium worker over a seating dispute.

NBA YoungBoy was at the center of chaos Sunday night (September 21) when a teenage boy unleashed a brutal assault on a stadium employee during the rapper’s concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center after being told to move to his assigned seat.

The underage boy, believed to be younger than 16, tackled the older staffer to the ground and repeatedly punched him in the face, according to video captured by a witness.

The employee, who works in guest services and is estimated to be in his 60s, sustained a broken nose and lost his glasses during the attack.

“He beat him up because his ticket was in another section,” said Robert McDaniel, who filmed the incident and spoke with the Daily Mail. “He broke his nose.”

McDaniel said other attendees had flagged the teen for sitting in the wrong section before the confrontation turned violent.

The employee was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A second person, a security guard, was also assaulted by the teen while trying to remove him from the area.

“I’m trying to get these kids help. They are children. Not saying they are innocent, they don’t have logic or common sense,” McDaniel said. “We have an epidemic of these boys not being taught how to process through these emotions.”

The teenager was detained by Kansas City police officers working security at the venue around 9:30 P.M. He was later released to his parents. Authorities confirmed that detectives are working with prosecutors to determine potential charges.

“Both victims received treatment at an area hospital and [sustained] non life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing,” police said in a statement.

Venue officials condemned the incident, calling it “horrific” and adding that it “does not reflect our venue, our city or the thousands of guests of all ages who enjoyed the show without incident.”

United Center Concert Cancelled 48 Hours Before Showtime

NBA YoungBoy’s concert at Chicago’s United Center on Wednesday (September 24) was canceled just two days before showtime due to safety concerns.

The decision followed rising fears of violence linked to YoungBoy’s ongoing feud with Chicago’s drill scene, including Lil Durk and OTF, and lingering tensions from King Von’s 2020 murder involving YoungBoy affiliate Quando Rondo.

Despite implementing stricter security measures, the United Center ultimately pulled the plug, citing “unforeseen circumstances” and public safety.