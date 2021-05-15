NBA Youngboy Desperate To See His Unborn Daughter Grow Up And Vows To Change

NBA Youngboy might be one of the hardest rappers out, but he also has a soft side.

NBA Youngboy dropped a touching letter to his fans, as he sits behind bars in Baton Rouge on gun charges.

NBA Youngboy has been locked up since March 22, when he was taken into custody by Federal Marshals in Los Angeles. The rapper was hit with federal and state charges for possessing weapons, stemming from a video shoot in Baton Rouge in September of 2020.

The cops raided a house in the city after they were tipped off that a bunch of alleged gang members were inside of a house shooting a video.

The police rounded up 16 members of the Bottom Boy Gorilla (BBG) and Never Broke Again (NBA) gangs, and confiscated a small arsenal weapons.

NBA Youngboy had managed to dodge charges for the better part of a year until he was indicted and taken into custody in a high-profile arrest in Los Angeles, where he tried to evade authorities.

In his open letter, NBA Youngboy revealed how lonely he has felt since becoming famous.

“i have a hard time paying attention i then gave and i then been there for people without having nobody to be there for me even with people i talk to now if they wasnt waiting to receive or been giving something already they wouldnt be here,” NBA YoungBoy wrote.

The one silver lining to NBA Youngboy’s situation comes from the support he is receiving from his most dedicated fans.

The letters he’s been receiving while locked up have kept him in good spirits, as he faces a possible sentence of 10 years or more after he pleaded not guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm

NBA Youngboy is hoping to avoid a lengthy prison sentence, so he can fulfill his dream of watching his unborn daughter grow up.

In April of 2021, it was revealed that the 21-year-old rapper is reportedly expecting his eighth child with Jazlyn Mychelle.

“i really just want to be there when my daughter borni want to be in the same house as her while she grow upi never had that experience,” NBA Youngboy said.

Check out the full unedited open letter from NBA YoungBoy below:

