NBA YoungBoy Drops 30-Track ‘The Last Slimeto’ Album Ft. Quavo, Rod Wave & Kehlani  

NBA YoungBoy shared the album after claiming earlier this week that he secured a $60 million deal with Atlantic Records.

NBA YoungBoy just dropped off his latest offering, the highly anticipated The Last Slimeto.

The project clocks in at mammoth 30 tracks, although 13 were previously available, including his collaboration with Quavo, “Don’t Rate Me.”

The Baton Rouge native unveiled the tracklist ahead of the album’s release, revealing a new feature from Kehlani on “My Go To.” Rod Wave also makes an appearance with NBA YoungBoy on “Home Ain’t Home.”

NBA YoungBoy made the announcement on his newly reactivated Instagram page. He also shared The Last Silmeto cover art.

An hour after dropping the album, YoungBoy also unveiled the visuals for “I Know.” Watch the video below and stream the Last Slimeto at the end of the article.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, NBA YoungBoy floated a $60 million dollar deal with Atlantic while promoting the album.

“August 5th this Friday pre-order now ‘the new lil top with surprise feat /don’t wanna miss this classic with @atlanticrecords @artistpg,” NBA YoungBoy penned.

“how we came in the game @mikecaren I appreciate you for that phone call @itsep I am on now 60 million dollar n-gga you lil puppies August 5th ‘The Last slimeto’ pre-order now.”

When Kodak Black caught wind of the reported deal, he took to Instagram Live, explaining he needs to secure the bag too.

“Lil YoungBoy, he bout to fulfill his deal. I’m fulfilling my deal too,” he told his followers. “I definitely can’t let him be out his deal and moving on and getting to that real bag, and I just be sitting back and just still in my f###### deal. No! I’m done too … I seen jit come out, some $60 million s###, so I need my 60.”

NBA YoungBoy – The Last Slimeto