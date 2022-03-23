NBA YoungBoy To Drop A New Album, ‘The Last Slimeto’?

So, will NBA YoungBoy achieve lyrical longevity? Well, his diligent work-ethic points to the affirmative. Yesterday (March 22), via DJ Akademiks, he made a surprise announcement. As a matter of fact, his upcoming album, The Last Slimeto, is available for pre-order.

Indeed, on Friday (March 25), Top’s day one supporters may opt to secure his upcoming project. Sans social media, the “Holy” lyricist still connects to the public. By all means, he taps DJ Akademiks to drop the exciting news.

“Talked to YB .. he in great spirits n focused,” shares the Hip-Hop personality. “I complimented him on his work ethic dropping so much music and so consistently n he said this the average for him,” reads the informative tweet. Next Akademiks adds, “he got a whole nother level… n said “The Last Slimeto” a album not a EP. want his fans to pre order it fri.”

Talked to YB .. he in great spirits n focused … I complimented him on his work ethic dropping so much music and so consistently n he said this the average for him.. he got a whole nother level 🤯🤯… n said “The Last Slimeto” a album not a EP. want his fans to pre order it fri — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 22, 2022

Truly, YB’s relentless drive is reflected in his accolades. Recently, it has been reported that the Louisiana lyricist achieved sheer YouTube distinction. Yes, the Neighborhood Superstar is organically becoming a global phenomenon.

All controversy aside, the authentic artist has earned over 10 billion YouTube views. Needless to say, this serves as an epic career milestone. It is important to realize that, he has been the “most streamed artist on YouTube every single week in 2022,” as reported by Say Cheese TV.

Which project or song, demonstrates NBA YoungBoy at his best?