Is Boosie Trying To Punk NBA YoungBoy? (New Diss Video)

“If I know ya or don’t know ya you ain’t gonna play with me, period.” – Boosie

First off, he did not earn the name Boosie Bad Azz by being an angel. So, is Boosie actually trying to punk NBA YoungBoy. Well, a recent video definitely hints at the affirmative.

In recent past, Top released his now infamous track, “I Hate YoungBoy.” Accordingly, an influx of attention is now being directed towards NBA. In fact, his big homie Boosie Boo — who is name dropped — has made his feelings known.

An angst-filled YoungBoy raps, “Feel like Boosie don’t even like me, b*tch, don’t call my phone (F*ck you).” Since then, the Back 2 BR wordsmith has responded. Both, through bristling bars and through candid commentary, he addresses the lyrical slight.

Be that as it may, these two artists previously shared an actual relationship outside of the booth. So, this may be the additional factor which is vexing the movie star MC. So, perhaps as a warning on March 2 he dropped, “I Don’t Call Phones I Call Shots.”

At any rate, the “Set It Off” lyricist is again firing metaphorical shots at YoungBoy. Through a recent, Instagram Live session, Boosie drops a bomb. While, grooving in a vehicle, he allows an unspecified track do the talking.

As a matter of fact, the music is saying a lot. “I don’t talk I whisper, n*gga/Ya’ll better check my record/I don’t’ do no rap beef/ I put that rap sh*t to sleep/This ain’t Drizzy and Meek,” raps the Southern MC.

Above all, these two musicians have real history. Hopefully, a face to face conversation will work to kill any undulating animosity.