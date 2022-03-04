Boosie On Harsh NBA YoungBoy Lyrics: He Hurt My Feelings”

Regardless, of the circumstances a confident man speaks his truth. Boosie Bad Azz is no different. Recently, Boosie addresses some controversial NBA YoungBoy lyrics. As a matter of fact, he authentically offers, “he hurt my feelings.”

First of all, both of these men are lauded artists. However, their relationship is more that just a working one. So, Top poetically waxes about his disappointment with the “Like A Man” MC.

At times, the booth transforms into a cathartic vessel. In fact, on “I Hate YoungBoy” Lil Top gives voice to his angst. He raps, “Feel like Boosie don’t even like me, b*tch, don’t call my phone (F*ck you).”

Of course, the “Betrayed” MC learns of the caustic endeavor. So, yesterday (March 2), he shares his thoughts. His new track, “I Don’t Call Phones I Call Shots,” offers his perspective.

Needless to say, the established entrepreneur is gifted in sharing both his thoughts and his experiences. Be that as it may, Boosie Boo opens up even more.

So, today (March 3), via the VladTv IG page, Boosie breaks it all the way down. The rather annoyed movie star gives his stance.

In other words, exasperation grips his features. “He said what he said; I said what I said. I don’t want to pop his top,” says the BR wordsmith. Moreover, he adds, “Real sh*t. I don’t want to pop his top. He said what he said, I said what I said. I ain’t speaking no more on it.”

Soon, he reaches the crux of the issue. Then Lil Boosie contends, “He p##### me off though. N*gga hurt my feelings. I thought that was my little dog, f*ck it,” he begrudgingly declares.

