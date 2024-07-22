NBA YoungBoy Fans Pester Judge By Zoom Bombing His Court Hearing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy was arrested for illegally obtaining promethazine with codeine from pharmacies while he was on house arrest in Utah.

NBA YoungBoy supporters invaded his Utah court hearing via a WebEx video conference on Monday (July 22). Several fans disrupted the proceedings by shouting “Free YB” after he left court. Judge Spencer Walsh attempted to restore order.

“Mr. Gaulden’s case has already been called,” the judge said. “He’s done with court today for those of you interested. Everyone keep yourselves muted.”

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, remained in custody following his April arrest for prescription drug fraud in Utah. He was transported to court on Monday only to be told his hearing was postponed to August.

“Mr. Gaulden, it doesn’t look like your attorneys are online right now,” Judge Walsh explained to NBA YoungBoy. “It looks like on Friday they requested that we continue your case out to August 19 … August 19 at 9 a.m. will be your next court date. It looks like the transport order was already in the works and so you were just brought over today. But we’ll have you back on August 19 at 9 a.m., okay? Just speak to your attorney about that.”

Later in the hearing, NBA YoungBoy’s attorney made a virtual appearance. Judge Walsh confirmed the court date was rescheduled for August.

“Your honor, I apologize,” the lawyer said. “This is John Williams. I’m Mr. Gaulden’s attorney. And I apologize for my being tardy. I was at a doctor’s appointment and just got back in my car.”

Utah authorities busted NBA YoungBoy for fraudulently obtaining promethazine with codeine from pharmacies while he was on house arrest in a federal gun case. He faced dozens of charges, including forgery and identity fraud.

Judge Walsh set NBA YoungBoy’s bond at $100,000 in May. Judge Shelly Dick, the Louisiana judge overseeing the rapper’s gun case, ordered the Motown Records artist to be detained by the feds in April.