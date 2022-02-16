NBA YoungBoy Gets His Flowers From Floyd Mayweather Despite On-Off Relationship With His Daughter

NBA YoungBoy was praised by Floyd Mayweather, “I look at him just like one of my sons” and said he will continue pushing him to be great.

Floyd Mayweather has given the seal of approval to NBA YoungBoy, who shares a son with his daughter Yaya Mayweather.

He shared his thoughts on YoungBoy and his daughter during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast on Tuesday (Feb. 15).

“I’m proud of my daughter even though she’s a little young to have a baby,” Mayweather said. “She’s 21 and she’ll be 22 this year but I’m proud of her. I’m proud of NBA YoungBoy. Very, very talented young kid. One of the biggest artists, as far as in music. He got a cult-like following. … I look at him just like one of my sons. I only want the best for him and I don’t want him having beef with anyone.”

Floyd Mayweather shared that he wants YoungBoy to remain focused on his career and out of trouble.

“These kids beefing nowadays and don’t even know what they beefing for. So much talent. See what happens to these young kids, they dying on the regular — Pop Smoke. Just so many young rappers and young entertainers, period.

Furthermore, the boxing legend referenced the time NBA YoungBoy spent incarcerated.

“I only want the best for NBA YoungBoy”

“I feel like NBA YoungBoy went away for a while — I like to say went to college for a little bit — he’s back and I’m proud of him. I’m proud of my daughter. And I only want the best for NBA YoungBoy. I’m going to continue to push him and push her for both of them to be great.”

NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather began dating in 2018 and she gave birth to their son in 2020. Watch the full interview here.

Meanwhile, last week, NBA YoungBoy aired out his issues with his record label and issued a warning to fellow artists. “Don’t sign to atlantic,” was his message in a since-deleted Instagram post. Ready the full story on AllHipHop.com.