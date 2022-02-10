NBA YoungBoy Returns To Instagram With A Warning: “Don’t Sign To Atlantic”

NBA YoungBoy made a return to Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 9) with a warning to his fellow artists.

“Don’t sign to atlantic,” was YoungBoy’s message. “Trust me,” he added in the caption to his post.

Furthermore, DJ Akademiks shared a post last week, apparently from YoungBoy’s YouTube channel, where he accused the label of blackballing him. “Why they black ball me I’m the good guy !!!???” the post began.

“I was going #1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts,” YoungBoy wrote. “I don’t give a f**k you still can’t stop me don’t sign to Atlantic if you a artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way.”

NBA YoungBoy discussed his issues with the label during an interview with DJ Akademiks on Club House in December. He told AK he had to produce one more album to fulfill his contract with Atlantic following the release of Sincerely, Kentrell.

“The plan is to become a free agent and stop being a slave to Atlantic,” NBA YoungBoy said. https://www.instagram.com/tv/CW8u-NDhJsC/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

YoungBoy also discussed being taken advantage of as an artist. “I think as you…you learn how badly you’ve been taken advantage of,” he said. “I never got paid for YouTube a day in my life. Ni**as make all the money off my YouTube, and then give me a small percentage of my sh*t. All that sh*t slavery or something. But you know, that’s what we signed up for in this business.”

Meanwhile, following the release of his new mixtape, “Colors,” last month NBA YoungBoy previewed some fresh music for his fans on Instagram.