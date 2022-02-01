NBA YoungBoy Says Atlantic Records Is Blackballing Him

NBA YoungBoy accused his label Atlantic Records of blackballing him with their handling of his ‘Colors’ mixtape,’ which dropped in January.

NBA YoungBoy accused his label Atlantic Records of mishandling his recently released Colors mixtape.

The Baton Rouge native suggested Atlantic Records is blackballing him in a comment posted on his YouTube channel. NBA YoungBoy advised other artists to not sign with the label.

“Why black ball me I’m the good guy !!!??” he wrote. “I was going #1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts. I don’t give a f### you still can’t stop me don’t sign to Atlantic if you a artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way.”

In response to the allegations, an NBA YoungBoy fan created a Change.org petition calling for Atlantic Records to give him the rights to his masters. The petition referred to his contract as a “slave deal.”

NBA YoungBoy’s post wasn’t the first time he’s complained about his deal with Atlantic Records. Last December, he expressed his desire to leave the label during a Clubhouse conversation with DJ Akademiks.

“The plan is to become a free agent and stop being a slave to Atlantic,” he told Akademiks.

NBA YoungBoy dropped his Colors mixtape on January 21. The project was his eighth release to crack the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.