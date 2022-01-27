A trio of associates of NBA YoungBoy were taking into custody yesterday, for their alleged involvement in a shooting back in November! Read more!

A house owned by troubled rap star NBA YoungBoy was raided yesterday morning (January 25th.)

According to reports, a SWAT team stormed a texas house the rapper bought for his mother Sherhonda Gaulden.

NBA YoungBoy’s mother was not home at the time the SWAT team busted in the house, but three associates of the rap star were .

Police believe the man were involved in a November shooting, that left one man seriously wounded.

The trio of men were taken into custody by cops, for possessing and assortment of firearms including long guns, pistols and even an AR-15 assault rifle.

In addition to being accused of possessing the guns, Carleon Gallien, Roymellow Williams, and Daryl Brown were also charged with aggravated robbery to aggravated assault.

According to TMZ, Sherhonda Gaulden was not home at the time of the arrest .

And NBA YoungBoy was not charged in the incident.

The rapper is currently on house arrest thousands of miles away in Utah, where he is awaiting trial for federal gun possession charges.