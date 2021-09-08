NBA YoungBoy Inks Big Deal With Motown Records

NBA YoungBoy may be locked up behind bars on gun charges, but he still making power moves with a brand new deal with Motown Records!

Motown Records used to be known for its all-American, squeaky-clean roster of artists.

Well, that was in the early days as the iconic label has just announced a global joint venture with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

One of the hottest rappers out, and most controversial, NBA YoungBoy has brokered a deal with the label gave the world names like Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye and Michael Jackson. They also gave the world Rick James, who also ushered in an age of unadulterated ghetto life.

Forty years later, the Louisiana native and his Never Broke Again, LLC will be releasing a compilation called The Never Broke Again Volume 1 compilation with the brand featuring himself, P Yungin, Meechy Baby, Quando Rondo, No Cap, Rjae and Rojay. It will have 16 unreleased tracks.

“I’m excited to work with Never Broke Again, a homegrown brand that has created an incredibly authentic and credible movement that represents the next generation in Louisiana’s legacy of ground-breaking hip-hop labels,” Ethiopia Habtemariam, Chairman and CEO of Motown Records. “I look forward to working with YoungBoy and Montana to continue to grow their vision and reach their fans around the world.”

NBA Youngboy is also excited about the collaboration.

He said, “I felt like I had a responsibility to my artists to make sure to find the right partner for my label. I’m looking forward working with Ethiopia, Kenoe and Motown Records.”

The goal is also to release solo projects from 16-year old P Yungin and Meechy Baby next year, early 2022. The first project from the new venture is set to release in October, with the first single dropping in September.

Meanwhile, YoungBoy remains locked up as he fights federal weapons charges stemming from an arrested during one of his videos shoots in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.