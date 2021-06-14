EXCLUSIVE: Feds Fight NBA YoungBoy’s Release In Operation “Never Free Again”

The Feds want NBA YoungBoy to stay in prison – and judging by the name of their operation they want him locked up forever!

The government is asking a judge to keep NBA YoungBoy locked up in prison as he awaits trial for Federal gun possession charges.

NBA YoungBoy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, and his lawyers are trying to free the rapper from jail and put him on house arrest until his trial.

The rapper was taken into custody over a video shoot in Baton Rouge on September 28, 2020.

The police arrested 16 members of the Bottom Boy Gorilla (BBG) and Never Broke Again (NBA) gangs, and confiscated dozens of weapons along with $79,000 in cash.

NBA YoungBoy was charged with being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was released from jail on September 29, 2020, on a $75,000 bond.

However, Unbeknownst to NBA YoungBoy or his lawyers, the Feds issued an arrest warrant for the rapper on March 10, 2021.

The rapper was arrested in Los Angeles on March 22, when he was taken into custody by Federal Marshals.

He was hit with more charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm not registered in the national firearms registration and transfer record.

NBA YoungBoy has been locked up since his arrest in March and he has pleaded not guilty.

“The decision to blindside him and his counsel was an inexplicable tactical decision by the government. The only evidence of their motivation behind this decision is the title of the operation, “NEVER FREE AGAIN,”, a clear attack on to defendant’s brand “Never Broke Again” and related legal entities,” said NBA YoungBoy’s lead attorney, Drew Findling.

“Rather than contacting Mr. Gaulden’s counsel of record and arranging for a voluntary surrender in the Middle District of Louisiana, the FBI in Baton Rouge contacted their counterparts in Los Angeles 12 days later to orchestrate an arrest of Mr. Gaulden,” Findling said.

During an earlier hearing Andrew Flier, another one of the rap star’s lawyers claimed he was never in possession of the weapons in question.

However, the Feds maintain they have seized footage from the video shoot showing him flashing guns, several of which were loaded.

The Feds claim NBA YoungBoy’s love for guns makes him a danger to the community. And because he is worth millions, the rapper is also a flight risk, so they are asking a judge to keep him put.

“Mr. Gaulden has a history of violence and a history of using firearms. We believe that he poses a danger to the community regardless of any conditions the Court would set,” said one of the United States’ prosecutors, Damare Theriot.

“While he does have financial resources, he attempted to flee in this instant case to avoid arrest, and we have genuine concerns that he would be willing to travel back to Louisiana to face the charges that he is facing here,” Theriot continued.

One of NBA YoungBoy’s lawyers Andrew Flier denied he was a flight risk and said the rapper was willing to wear an ankle monitor and put up several properties to ensure he stays put.

“He will… comply with any terms and conditions. I spoke to him about that,” Flier said. “I just think that, when you have someone that is in the rap entertainment business, that doesn’t mean he gets a pass for anything. Of course not. But when you have someone that’s in that industry — the reason why I bring it up, he is very well-known. He’s not going to go anywhere. That’s what he does. He makes music, he makes music videos, and he’s very successful. He’s not going to leave the United States. He will comply with any term and condition.”

NBA YoungBoy is also willing to put up a substantial real estate portfolio he has been building if he is released on bond.

This includes a $500,000 house in Utah, and another house in Houston, Texas worth $1.2 million, and both houses are completely paid off.

The rapper also has at least seven figures stacked up in his bank account, which he is also willing to put up as collateral in exchange for his freedom.