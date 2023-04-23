NBA YoungBoy No Shows To His Own Album Release Party

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper’s team said his internet was not working.

After promoting his virtual listening party, sources say that NBA YoungBoy did not show up to his own event.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the in-person album release party of his new project, “Don’t Try This At Home” for the Louisiana rapper’s friends and fans was scheduled for Thursday, April 20 at Elevate Lounge in Los Angeles, CA.

He announced the information when he shared with the world his latest apparel collaboration and stated he would show up via live stream because he is currently on house arrest in Utah.

The hoopla was up. The team exhausted a whopping $200K to rent the space out and secured 50 Cent’s Branson Cognac to be the sponsor.

One of the other perks was that there would be a raffle and the winner was supposed to get to talk directly to the chart-topper.

However, when the day rolled around, he did not log in.

According to TMZ, his team has released a statement regarding why he was not there.

“There was a technical difficulty and they couldn’t get NBA YoungBoy on the live stream,” his team said. “They tried Zoom and FaceTime without any success and unfortunately, NBA YoungBoy was unable to connect with his friends and fans.”

There is no word on if the raffle winner was able to speak to their favorite star.