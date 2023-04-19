NBA YoungBoy Launches New Louisiana-Inspired Clothing Line

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The clothing line will kick off with a t-shirt collection.

Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy has launched a new exclusive apparel collection with Westside Merchandising.

A new press release announced the “Outside Today” chart-topper has created his own Never Broke Again Clothing, LLC, and forged its first partnership with Westside Merchandising, one of the top merch and retail apparel manufacturers in the country. In the past, the brand has worked on several notable collaborations with multiple artists and influencers like Mount Westmore, Snoop, Ice-Cube, E-40, and Too Short, as well as The Source Magazine.

“We’re thrilled to be working with NBA YoungBoy on this collection,” said Seth Anderson, Head of Brand Development at Westside. “He’s one of the most talented and influential artists in the game right now, and we’re honored to be able to bring his vision to life through our streetwear.”

The collaboration hopes to capture all that fans have come to love about the rapper and stitch it into the very fabric of the brand.

The first run of the clothing line will include a capsule of graphic t-shirts that give bold cultural nods to his home state and the very aesthetic of his particular kind of southern living.

Later, the team plans on adding to the collection and incorporating hoodies, hats, and other forms of streetwear.

Already, the Spring seems to be heating up for the rapper. He plans to release a new album on Friday, April 21 titled “Don’t Try This At Home.”

On the evening before the project’s release, the troubled artist who is still on house arrest in Utah will host a “record release party” for his fans. It will be livestreamed from the Elevate Lounge in downtown Los Angeles and 50 Cent’s Branson Cognac will serve as a sponsor.

The NBA YoungBoy x Westside Merchandising collection will be available for purchase online at www.neverbrokeagainllc.com and on Instagram at @never_broke_again (Never Broke Again Brand).

Items will also be available in select retailers, Spencer’s, Hot Topic, and Zoomies, as well as on YoungBoy’s own e-commerce store for sales worldwide starting on April 20, 2023.