Chris Brown Meet-And-Greet Claims Another Victim As Man Leaves His Fiancé Over Viral Photo 

A man claims he backed out of proposing to his girlfriend and dumped her for getting too close to Chris Brown at a meet-and-greet.

Chris Brown took a photo with a female fan at a recent meet-and-greet that left her finance so devastated that he broke up with her.

The singer has come under fire in recent years because of his interactions with his fans during his $1,000 meet-and-greet sessions. Brown gets up close and personal with his supporters, hugging and kissing them and taking amusing photos.

However, one photo proved to be the nail in the coffin for a man set to propose to his girlfriend. A Facebook post from Jared Jay Sims is going viral after he revealed he dumped his girlfriend because her Chris Brown meet-and-greet t photo was getting too much attention.

“This was my soon to be fiancee!” Sims wrote alongside an image of Chris Brown picking up a female fan. “This photo has gone viral! This was her birthday present! In my head I was convinced that a meet and greet means shaking hands and getting a signed autograph black n white. picture or CD!”

In the post, Sims says the photo left him “heartbroken! Devastated! Embarrassed and bamboozled!” and claims he “ended the engagement immediately!”

Chris Brown out here ruining happy homes…😭 pic.twitter.com/RekBNjpp24 — Lil Rico ⑨ (@IAmLilRico) June 17, 2024

However, a quick glance at his Facebook account reveals an interest in “Sketch Comedy,” and it’s possible Sims is just trolling and he hasn’t actually dumped his girlfriend.

Nonetheless, his post has gained traction online, with some users claiming “Chris Brown is saving men.”

Chris Brown is saving men. If social media agrees with, you're doing something wrong. She paid over a thousand dollars to take a pic with a man and expected her ex fiancé to be okay with it. It's disrespectful and wrong. https://t.co/Cd8v0yb1nJ pic.twitter.com/oek1N7J35x — Junior (@ehimen_junior) June 18, 2024

Chris brown out here saving men from making big mistakes.



In what universe is getting your fiancé a meet & greet a good idea.



Hopefully the simp learned his lesson pic.twitter.com/BcRSwGXsk0 — Charging… (@RedPillSayian) June 17, 2024

Earlier this month, a woman claimed her boyfriend dumped her after a meet-and-greet with Chris Brown. “My boyfriend broke up with me about a week later after arguing because he felt Chris was too close to me”, she said.