Playboi Carti & Yung Miami Dating?

Playboi Carti fans assumed he was romantically involved with Yung Miami due to him reposting her photo on his social media account.

Playboi Carti stirred up dating rumors by posting Yung Miami on his Instagram Stories. Playboi Carti fans flooded Yung Miami’s Instagram account with comments after he shared her photo on Monday (June 17).

Fans wildly speculated about a romance between the two. Social media users tried to connect the dots to Playboi Carti’s collaborator Lil Uzi Vert, who’s in a relationship with City Girls member JT.

Yung Miami’s name was dragged back into the rumor mill after she faced months of backlash for her past romance with Diddy. She was named in one of the many lawsuits against the disgraced mogul. Producer Lil Rod accused her of being a sex worker and transporting pink cocaine for Diddy.

Playboi Carti was no stranger to dating a fellow rapper. He was previously in a relationship with Iggy Azalea, the mother of his first child. They broke up in 2020. Years later, Iggy Azalea claimed her ex was a serial abuser.

“Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too – & rarely visiting your actual son unless [it’s] because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of [women],” Iggy Azalea wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Iggy Azalea discussed her “volatile” relationship with Playboi Carti in a 2023 interview with Emily Ratajkowski. The Australian rapper recalled one dispute that resulted in her leaving him for good.

“In that moment that I had on that day, I was like, ‘I will never let my son see this because I don’t want him to see someone talk to me this way,’” she said. “’Cause I don’t want him to ever learn this, I don’t want him to be exposed to this.”

Check out some of the Playboi Carti-related comments on Yung Miami’s post below.