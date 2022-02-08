NBA YoungBoy Now Has More RIAA Certifications Than Future & J. Cole

NBA YoungBoy surpassed Future and J. Cole’s totals of releases certified by The Recording Industry Association of America.

NBA YoungBoy is still in his early 20s, yet he’s already racked up a staggering amount of gold and platinum certifications.

The Baton Rouge native has surpassed Future and J. Cole in terms of singles and albums certified by the Recording Industry Association of America. NBA YoungBoy eclipsed them by securing 13 certifications from the RIAA on February 4.

NBA YoungBoy has 71 gold-selling singles and four gold-selling albums in total. He also has 38 platinum-selling songs and five platinum-selling projects. 10 of those tracks have achieved multi-platinum status.

Although NBA YoungBoy is doing well in the sales department, he’s currently at odds with his label. He recently accused Atlantic Records of blackballing him.

“Why black ball me I’m the good guy!!!??” he wrote on YouTube. “I was going #1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts. I don’t give a f### you still can’t stop me don’t sign to Atlantic if you a artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way.”

NBA YoungBoy was referring to his latest mixtape Colors, which dropped on January 21. The tape debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard to become the eighth Top 10 project of his career.