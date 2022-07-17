NBA YoungBoy Rival Lit Yoshi Sent To Prison For 15 Years With Hard Labor

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy’s rival Lit Yoshi was convicted of two shootings and now he will spend 15 years in prison! Read more!

Rapper Lit Yoshi will be going to jail for a long time after pleading guilty to two separate charges: aggravated assault with a firearm in 2019 and attempted first-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting on July 4, 2020.

According to WBRZ, Lit Yoshi copped to the gang-related shootings. As a result, the 23-year-old was sentenced to 15 years in prison and hard labor, followed by three years of active supervised parole.

Lit Yoshi won’t be out until he is about 38 and free of the penal system’s reach until he is in his 40s.

Court records show that in 2019 the Baton Rouge artist was involved in a shooting on Avenue L, and in the next year, murder and assault by drive-by shooting outside an apartment complex on Greenwell Springs Road.

Lit Yoshi was involved in two shootings, which injured three adults and two children, in Baton Rouge in 2020. The incidents were reportedly related to the beef between NBA YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again crew and TBG a.k.a. Top Boy Gorilla.

Lit Yoshi and Fredo Bang are accused of being prominent members of TBG.

Believe it or not, getting the 15 years for the two charges is a sweet deal for Lit Yoshi.

He initially faced seven counts of attempted first-degree murder in Baton Rouge, and officials found DNA evidence for one of the crimes in his Florida home.

Lil Yoshi’s team nor his label has commented on the sentencing.

Meanwhile, his rival, NBA YoungBoy, is celebrating after he was found not guilty of gun possession stemming from a traffic stop in Los Angeles after a .45 pistol was found in the rapper’s Maybach.