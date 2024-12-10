NBA Youngboy Sentenced, Fined And Gets Long Probation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper NBA YoungBoy struck a deal with prosecutors that resulted in a 23-month federal prison sentence on Tuesday (December 10), following guilty pleas to firearms charges linked to separate incidents in Louisiana and Utah.

The 24-year-old, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, entered a plea agreement in U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, admitting to two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Central to the case was the discovery of a Glock .45-caliber pistol and a Masterpiece Arms 9mm weapon featured in a Louisiana music video in 2020, as well as a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun found during a 2024 search of Gaulden’s home in Utah.

Federal documents presented in court outlined how NBA YoungBoy, previously convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm in Louisiana, was barred from possessing any weapons.

His legal troubles began in September 2020 when police in Baton Rouge arrested him during the filming of a music video. Investigators later tied two firearms to the rapper.

Years later, in Utah, law enforcement serving a federal warrant at his Huntsville residence discovered another pistol.

Under the terms of the agreement, NBA YoungBoy was credited for time served since May 2024.

The deal also includes a five-year probation period upon his release, during which he must adhere to strict conditions.

Additionally, NBA YoungBoy was fined $200,000 and agreed to forfeit the firearms seized during the investigation.