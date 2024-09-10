NBA YoungBoy Sentenced In Federal Gun Case Following Guilty Plea 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy has reportedly been sentenced after accepting a plea deal in his federal gun case, which was moved from his home state of Louisiana to Utah.

The rapper has learned his fate after months of detention following his arrest in April. According to celebrity lawyer Bradford Cohen, NBA YoungBoy was given 27 months behind bars. However, with credit for time served, Cohen believes he’ll likely be home much sooner.

“Being right is a bad habit of mine,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “Global plea 27 months…will be out with credit time served in prob 12 months…lawyer did a nice job with resolving the matter successfully.”

The attorney’s post also noted that YoungBoy received five years of probation. Cohen, who also serves as Kodak Black’s attorney, predicted the sentence several weeks ago, arguing that “the case in Utah is weak and the Federal case had all kinds of trouble.”

NBA YoungBoy pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon on August 14. He was one of 16 people arrested at a music video shoot in Louisiana in 2020. He was indicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record in 2021.

While the gun registration charge was dismissed in March, Utah authorities slapped him with prescription drug fraud charges in April. Cache County authorities accused the rapper of illegally obtaining promethazine with codeine from Utah pharmacies.

The following month, Weber County authorities hit NBA YoungBoy with additional charges, including possession of a firearm by a restricted person. He was also charged with two counts of fraudulently obtaining a prescription.

Additionally, the feds slapped a new gun charge on NBA YoungBoy in August.