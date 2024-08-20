NBA YoungBoy’s Legal Troubles Get Messier With New Charge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy plans to plead guilty to a 2020 federal gun charge, but he’s now facing the same charge in another case.

The feds hit NBA YoungBoy with a new gun charge after he declared his intent to plead guilty in a separate weapon case. According to WAFB, he was charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon stemming from his April arrest in Utah.

NBA YoungBoy was allegedly in possession of a Sig Sauer P365 9mm semi-automatic pistol when Utah authorities busted him for prescription drug fraud months ago. The Louisiana native is barred from possessing guns over his conviction for a 2016 shootout.

The 24-year-old rapper was indicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an unregistered firearm after his 2020 arrest in Louisiana. A federal judge dismissed the registration-related charge in March.

NBA YoungBoy was allowed to stay on house arrest in Utah despite his federal gun case in Louisiana. He was arrested for illegally obtaining promethazine with codeine from pharmacies while out on bond. He is now in a Utah jail.

Last week, NBA YoungBoy sought to transfer his 2020 gun case from Louisiana to Utah. As part of the request, he agreed to plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“I wish to plead guilty to the offense charged, to consent to the disposition of the case in the District of Utah in which I am present and to wave trial in the [Middle District of Louisiana],” he said in a court filing.

The request was granted, but NBA YoungBoy must plead guilty for the case to remain in Utah. If he changes his mind, the case will move back to Louisiana. A change of plea hearing is scheduled for September 4.

NBA YoungBoy faces dozens of charges for prescription drug fraud in Utah. His charges include forgery, identity fraud and obtaining a prescription under false pretenses.