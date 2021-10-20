NBA YoungBoy Agrees To Be Guarded By Soldiers If Judge Will Release Him From Jail

NBA YoungBoy is willing to agree to some very restrictive terms, if the judge overseeing his case will only let him out of jail!

Southern rapper NBA YoungBoy, who is barely old enough to drink in a nightclub, is asking the federal government for access to some basic freedoms and luxuries, despite him being in jail.

His lawyers are asking for bail, so he can go home and record music. Prison is apparently an inconvenience to his sweltering hot music career.

On Monday, October 18, his attorneys mapped out a plan for the judge overseeing his client’s case. They asked that the Baton Rouge native be confined to his Utah home.

The rapper’s lawyer said they would hire a security firm staffed by veterans in his pitch to the judge. These former soldiers, according to The Advocate, will patrol the property to ensure that he maintains what they hope will be a strict “at-home incarceration.”

However, Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick doesn’t seem to have any inclination to set a bond for NBA YoungBoy. The honorable judge has already rejected a request for the artist’s bond, stating that the “Kick Yo Door” rapper is “inclined toward reckless, illegal, dangerous behavior.”

The judge further stated that there is no way she could secure the community’s safety if he is released.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kendrell Gaulden, was charged with possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a firearm not registered to him in a federal database.

Two weeks later, he was taken into custody by the feds in Los Angeles after taking them on a crazy car chase throughout the city. He was returned and locked up in Louisiana.

Judge Dick has yet to make a decision.