NBA YoungBoy Unleashes On NLE Choppa With “Zero IQ”

NBA YoungBoy delivered devastating response to NLE Choppa’s “KO” diss with new track “Zero IQ” which escalates their feud.

NBA YoungBoy wasted no time responding to NLE Choppa‘s recent attack, dropping his own diss track “Zero IQ” that takes direct aim at the Memphis rapper’s intelligence and credibility in the Hip-Hop game.

YoungBoy’s “Zero IQ” title appears to be a direct shot at Choppa’s intellectual capacity, suggesting the Memphis rapper lacks the mental acuity to engage in this level of Hip-Hop warfare.

“My career been jumpin’ up out of the gym and I’m ridin’ ’round with a M, ho/I’ll kill your ass, I’ll flash, you ain’t gon’ play with me like them, no

I done gave my n##### bags,” NBA Youngboy raps.

The Baton Rouge native’s response comes just weeks after NLE Choppa, who now goes by NLE The Great, released his scathing “KO” track on October 30.

Choppa’s initial assault borrowed heavily from 2Pac’s legendary “Hit Em Up,” using the same Dennis Edwards sample while delivering pointed accusations about YoungBoy’s influence on young fans.

In “KO,” Choppa positioned himself as a spiritual corrective force, claiming YoungBoy “poison[s] the youth” and serves as a negative role model.

The track featured aggressive bars like “YoungBoy, what? This the big boy league/ I put one up in your gut under the Jesus piece/ Last thing that I heard was ‘Jesus, please’/ Had me looking at the devil like ‘This is your king.'”

Choppa’s motivation for the diss stemmed from what he described as a divine vision.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the rapper explained he was “awakened out of my sleep with a vivid dream” involving “holding a young boy’s head in my hand.”

He interpreted this as a calling from a higher power to hold YoungBoy accountable for his perceived negative influence.