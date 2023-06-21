NBA YoungBoy Warns John Gotti III’s Sister Not To Disrespect Him After Racially Charged Threat

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy fired back after the granddaughter of mafia don John Gotti insulted him following the Mayweather vs. Gotti III bout.

After the antic-filled fight on June 11, which saw John Gotti III throwing punches at the referee after being disqualified for holding in the 6th round, Nicolette Gotti, John’s sister, took to Instagram with a scathing and racially charged attack directed towards Floyd’s daughter Yaya, and the father of her child, NBA YoungBoy.

“@floydmayweather your daughter was ran through by a animal with 12 different baby mamas,” she wrote on her IG Story.” “Your little circus animal — [you’re] all a pack of zoo animals… I swear on my kids I’m coming for your daughter. It may be two years, three years from now but I’m coming c###.”

NBA YoungBoy said nothing publicly on the matter until Tuesday night (Jun. 20). In a video the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native said he hates Yaya and told Nicolette Gotti to do her worst.

“I hope you do that b#### the worse way, two three years from now. I don’t give a f### it ain’t my business I hate that hoe,” NBA YoungBoy declared. “And when it come to her daddy, that n#### don’t need to be in my mentions, I don’t f### with him. Your brother lost the fight, every dog have they day man, that’s how it go.”

However, while NBA YoungBoy doesn’t care what happens to the mother of his child, he warned Nicolette Gotti not to disrespect him.

“I idolise your daddy,” he continued. “Man, next time you ever disrespect me, y’all ‘gone have to bomb me. Have a blessed day, beautiful.” Watch the clip below.