Is YaYa Mayweather Unsafe After John Gotti III Melee?

Should all threats be taken seriously?

Last Sunday (June 11), the anticipated exhibition boxing match, between Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and John Gotti III erupted into chaos. With, all the shenanigans that took place ringside and backstage, it appears as though anybody can and will get it. So, is YaYa Mayweather unsafe after the Floyd Mayweather, Jr. versus John Gotti III melee?

Brawls everywhere at the Floyd fight pic.twitter.com/91zisRIq72 — $🆙️®️€〽️€ (@SupremeCzyz) June 12, 2023

As a matter-of-fact, Nicolette Gotti –who tf is a Nicolette Gotti — is the one allegedly threatening the socialite. Well, come to find out, NG and the novice boxer are the grandchildren of John Gotti. Yup, the same John Gotti who formerly ran The Gambino Crime Family.

Although, the Dapper Don’s reign was from the late ’80’s to early 90’s, his family’s legacy still carries weight. Provided that, should Iyanna take this seemingly purported social media threat seriously? Let’s delve deeper into this sordid perspective.

First off, this scathing message contains racially charged undertones. Of course, the message has since been deleted; however, the Mob Princess had a lot to share. She allegedly asserts, “@floydmayweather your daughter was ran through by [an] animal with 12 different baby mamas – your little circus animal – [you’re] all a pack of zoo animals…”

Additionally, the ominous account includes, “I swear on my kids I’m coming for your daughter, it may be 2 years, 3 years from now but I’m coming c–t.” YaYa Mayweather, is in fact a mother. Both she and NBA YoungBoy are working together to raise their son, KJ.

At the end of the day, folks can and will think whatever they want. On the other hand, they are responsible for their words and actions. Thoughts?