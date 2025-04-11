NBA YoungBoy’s Armed Guards Accused Of Holding Cookie-Bearing Neighbors At Gunpoint

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy’s reintegration to society following his stint in prison is apparently causing some friction and anxiety in an affluent neighborhood in the state of Utah.

According to a report from KUTV2 Utah News on Wednesday (April 9), residents of the Olympus Cove neighborhood in Salt Lake City are having encounters with the “Nevada” rapper’s security detail. NBA YoungBoy reportedly has a team of armed guards manning the gates to the entrance of the community nestled within Mt. Olympus.

The neighbors alleged the guards case YB’s multi-million dollar property while wearing ski masks and wielding automatic weapons strapped to their chests. And while the members of the neighborhood may be alarmed to their presence, apparently the security team has already been put to use during an alleged trespassing situation which occurred earlier this month.

“There was a guy at the gate, and he was really young guy,” said Suman Singh, a resident who describe a police response in the area on Monday to KUTV 2 Utah News. ”There were four or five police cars.”

Another resident, Judy Zone, also described an encounter she had with NBA YoungBoy’s security team since he was released from prison last month.

“I was stopped by two guys (Saturday) with bullet proof vests—security, dressed all in black—and one of them had an AK strapped to his chest,” Zone said. “It introduces this level of anxiety.”

Zone has a history with YB, whom she met with over a year ago amid an incident involving NBA YoungBoy’s dog attacking her own. She admits that she was unaware he was released from prison until the presence of the guards and claimed she had plans to bring him fresh baked cookies.

“He’s actually a very nice young man,” Zone said. “I mean he’s very young. He’s a very, very kind person. He called me ma’am. I told him I don’t listen to your music, and he said, ‘I don’t recommend it.'”

On March 24 the Baton Rouge-bred rapper’s associate 0G 3Three confirmed NBA YoungBoy had been released from prison via a string of posts on Instagram celebrating his newfound freedom. YB, born Kentrell Gaulden, was freed from Talladega Federal Correctional Institution in Alabama after serving 11 of the 27-months he was sentenced to serve last year.