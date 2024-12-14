NBC Admits To Inconsistencies In JAY-Z Reporting; Accuser Speaks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A woman accusing Hip-Hop icons JAY-Z and Diddy of sexual assault in a newly filed lawsuit has come forward to speak.

She stated the alleged incident was a “catastrophic event” that occurred over two decades ago in a newly published report on NBC News.

The Alabama woman, known as Jane Doe, claims the incident happened when she was 13-years old, but now acknowledges there are discrepancies in her account. These discrepancies have been widely reported and the root of a sexual assault-based lawsuit which named Sean “Diddy” Combs and Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter as the assailants.

In the NBC interview, Jane Doe described a night that allegedly involved a limo ride, a mysterious drink, and a traumatic assault. Despite admitting to errors in her recollections, she insists on the validity of her overall claims. “You should always advocate for yourself,” she said, but added, “I have made some mistakes.”

The accuser initially claimed her father picked her up after the alleged assault, but he disputes that timeline.

She also stated she encountered a celebrity at an after-party who has since denied being in New York at the time. Further, photos from the evening place JAY-Z and Diddy—whose real name is Sean Combs—at a location different from where the woman alleged the assault occurred.

JAY-Z fired back from the Roc Nation Instagram account. “Today’s investigative report proves this “attorney” Buzbee filed a false complaint against me in the pursuit of money and fame. This incident didn’t happen and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press. True Justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer doesn’t realize it yet, but, soon.” Buzbee, who JAY-Z previously called an “ambulance chaser,” said his team will investigate Jane Doe’s allegations and vet her claims.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned to AllHipHop for updates.