Ne-Yo Apologizes For Comments On Parenting Transgender Kids: “Gender Identity Is Nuanced” 

Ne-Yo has issued a statement apologizing for his recent remarks about parenting and gender identity, admitting he needs better education on the topic of transgender children.
The “She Knows” singer received a mixed response to an interview that aired over the weekend where he questioned parents who allow their kids to transition genders. He took to social media with a lengthy apology Sunday night (August 6).
“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” Ne-Yo began.” I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive.”
He added: “Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy. At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”
Read his post below.
Ne-Yo Questions Parents Who Allow Their Kids To Transition Genders
In an interview with Gloria Velez aired Saturday (August 5), Ne-Yo said he comes from a time “where a man was a man and a woman was a woman,” adding, “there was two genders.”
The father of seven continued, “You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, I don’t care. That ain’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I’m not gonna call you a goldfish. But if you wanna be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish. We live in a weird time, man. We do.”
Ne-Yo also said, “I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is,” questioning why a parent would listen to a young child’s expression of gender identity.
“If you let this 5-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that,” he declared. When did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, let a 6-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themself? When did that happen? I don’t understand.”