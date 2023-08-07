Ne-Yo Apologizes For Comments On Parenting Transgender Kids: “Gender Identity Is Nuanced” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ne-Yo has expressed his “deepest apologies” over comments he made questioning parents raising transgender kids.

​​​Ne-Yo has issued a statement apologizing for his recent remarks about parenting and gender identity, admitting he needs better education on the topic of transgender children.

The “She Knows” singer received a mixed response to an interview that aired over the weekend where he questioned parents who allow their kids to transition genders. He took to social media with a lengthy apology Sunday night (August 6).

“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” Ne-Yo began.” I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive.”

He added: “Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy. At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”

Read his post below.

I’d like to express my deepest apologies… pic.twitter.com/M5aTFN40tn — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) August 7, 2023

Ne-Yo Questions Parents Who Allow Their Kids To Transition Genders

In an interview with Gloria Velez aired Saturday (August 5), Ne-Yo said he comes from a time “where a man was a man and a woman was a woman,” adding, “there was two genders.”

The father of seven continued, “You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, I don’t care. That ain’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I’m not gonna call you a goldfish. But if you wanna be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish. We live in a weird time, man. We do.”

Ne-Yo also said, “I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is,” questioning why a parent would listen to a young child’s expression of gender identity.

“If you let this 5-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that,” he declared. When did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, let a 6-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themself? When did that happen? I don’t understand.”