Ne-Yo Boots Fan Off Stage After She Removes His Trademark Hat 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ne-Yo was not best pleased when a female fan took his hat after he invited the woman on stage to dance with him.

Ne-Yo had no time for a fan’s games, kicking a woman off stage after she removed his trademark hat.

The R&B singer is known for his vast hat collection and is rarely photographed without a headpiece. In the past, Ne-Yo revealed started wearing hats as a child after his hair began receding while he was in middle school. He was ridiculed so badly for his thinning hairline that teachers gave him permission to wear his hat in class.

So it should come as no surprise that the “So Sick” hitmaker doesn’t like his hat being removed, as one unlucky fan discovered when she whipped his headpiece off during a recent concert.

In a clip circulating online, a female fan can be seen dancing on stage while wearing the star’s iconic hat. However, it soon becomes clear that Ne-Yo didn’t find her stunt funny. He claimed the woman isn’t a “Ne-Yo’ fan” before reclaiming his hat.

“She know good G####### well she wasn’t supposed to grab my hat,” he added before directing the fan offstage. “Get your ass back over there,’ he said, guiding her towards the rear of the stage. Ne-Yo then called for another fan to come up, but it became clear the first woman wasn’t ready to leave. He walked over to her and directed a mock kick toward the woman’s rear end as the crowd cheered. Check out the clip below.

Meanwhile, in other Ne-Yo news, the singer recently received an invitation to the White House. The grammy-Award winner will perform at President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s July Fourth celebrations.