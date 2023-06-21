Ne-Yo Reportedly Owes IRS $3 Million In Back Taxes

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The new tax issues compounds his already complicated financial troubles.

Ne-Yo was reportedly hit with a $3 million lien in back taxes from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). According to Radar Online, the singer and producer responsible for songs by Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé, Mario, New Kids on The Block, Pitbull and so many more, owes the government $3,166,811.68 for the year 2020. Though the hits are still coming in, Ne-Yo—whose estimated net worth is $9 million— simply can’t keep up with his finances.

This IRS lien is separate from the lien he and his ex-wife Crystal Smith received from Crowe Custom Countertops. The company claims the couple never paid them for work they commissioned on their Alpharetta, Georgia property and the $4,000 lien they received from the City of Atlanta.

For years, Ne-Yo has been openly voicing his financial woes, as noted by AfroTech. Last year he said he “lost approximately $400,000 in wages associated with public appearances, professional bookings and promotional efforts related to the promotion of his new musical project” because of unfavorable interviews with TMZ and television producer Carlos King.

His financial insecurity comes only a few years after the recording artist was able to get $6.4 million from his accountant and business manager, Kevin Foster. In 2019, Foster was found guilty of a slew of white-collar crimes including wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion by the Department of Justice. In addition to paying Ne-Yo, Foster also paid $151,675 to another singer, Brian McKnight.