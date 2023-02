Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay have officially parted ways. Check out the term of their divorce.

Ne-Yo has finalized his divorce from Crystal Renay, who filed for divorce from the “Closer” singer in August 2022 after six years of marriage. The union has now been officially dissolved.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Ne-Yo and Renay have agreed to share joint custody of their three children: sons Shaffer, six, and Roman, four, and 19-month-old daughter Isabella.

Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Smith, will pay Renay $12,000 a month in child support and cover the children’s school expenses, while he will also pay his ex $5,000 per month in alimony for the next three years.

Ne-Yo and Renay have also agreed that neither will introduce new partners to the children unless they get engaged, married or approval from each other.

The 43-year-old will keep three of their four homes, while Crystal will keep one and receive a $1.6 million lump sum plus $200,000 in moving expenses.

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay wed in 2016 after two years of dating. They first separated and initiated divorce proceedings in February 2020 but reconciled amid the pandemic and renewed their wedding vows in April 2022. Renay filed for divorce months later in August, accusing Ne-Yo of being unfaithful throughout their marriage.

“The Beautiful Monster” singer also shares two children with his ex-girlfriend Monyetta Shaw.