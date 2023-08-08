Ne-Yo Backtracks On Apology Amid Parenting Transgender Kids Controversy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ne-Yo clarified his stance on parenting and gender identity a day after an apology was issued for his previous remarks on the matter.

Ne-Yo clarified his stance on parenting transgender kids on Monday (August 7). The singer spoke out after seemingly suggesting a publicist misrepresented his true feelings on the subject.

“This s### is getting out of hand,” he wrote on Instagram. “FROM THE HORSE’S MOUTH. I WILL NOT BE BULLIED INTO APOLOGIZING FOR HAVING AN OPINION. AGREEING TO DISAGREE IS NOT A DECLARATION OF WAR.”

Ne-Yo generated controversy after criticizing parents for encouraging kids who question their gender identity. An apology was issued on Sunday (August 6).

A day later, Ne-Yo posted a video to explain his actual thoughts on the matter. He wanted people to hear from him directly instead of hearing from “the publicist’s computer.”

The 43-year-old artist did not approve of allowing kids to reject the gender of their birth. Ne-Yo declared he “will never be OK with allowing a child to make a decision that detrimental to their life.” The singer said he going to educate himself on the subject but doubted anything will change his mind.

“If one of my 7 kids were to decide that he or she wanted to be something other than what they were born as, once they’re old enough and mature enough to make that decision…so be it,” he wrote. “Not gonna love em’ any less. Daddy is still Daddy and he loves you regardless. But this isn’t even a discussion until they are MENTALLY MATURE ENOUGH to have such a discussion.”

